Eckert & Ziegler Poised for a Strong FY 2025: Bright Outlook Ahead

FY 2025 sales reached a record €312.0 million (up ~5% from €295.8 million).

Adjusted EBIT for 2025 was €77.7 million (up 18% from €65.9 million).

Net income rose to €48.8 million (up ~46% from €33.3 million), corresponding to EPS of €0.78.

Medical segment sales grew 15% to €171.3 million; Isotope Products fell 5% to €150.1 million, affected by a shift to lower‑margin products and a 2025 cyberattack causing delays.

2026 guidance: approx. €320 million sales and approx. €80 million adjusted EBIT (forecast assumes $1.20/€; adjusted for currency and licensing implies ~9% sales and ~21% EBIT growth).

Management will propose a dividend of €0.22 per share (previous €0.17); Eckert & Ziegler is a TecDAX‑listed isotope specialist with >1,000 employees.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Eckert & Ziegler is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 14,145EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,735EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.889,31PKT (+1,90 %).





