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    TAKKT Achieves Major Progress Despite Challenging Market Conditions

    TAKKT enters 2026 at a crossroads: solid strategic progress under TAKKT Forward contrasts with weaker 2025 figures, shifting the timeline for its ambitious profitability goals.

    TAKKT Achieves Major Progress Despite Challenging Market Conditions
    Foto: TAKKT AG
    • Confirmed 2025 preliminary figures: sales EUR 964.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin 3.8%.
    • Significant strategic and structural progress under the TAKKT Forward plan (new operating model, TAKKT Competence Center, automation and IT improvements) to increase efficiency and scalability.
    • Medium‑term financial targets upheld (adjusted EBITDA margin target 10%, cash conversion 50–60%), but achievement timeline extended by 1–2 years due to high economic uncertainty; profitability guidance varies by cycle (~8% in weak markets, >10% in strong markets).
    • 2026 outlook: organic sales growth expected between -7% and +3%; discontinuation of bid contract business in Foodservices reduces growth by ~1 percentage point; risks from the Iran conflict may have temporary, limited economic impact.
    • Ongoing cost measures (streamlining, automation, outsourcing) will incur one‑off expenses slightly below prior year’s EUR 16.5m; 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin expected between 2.0% and 5.0%, and free cash flow projected to be positive.
    • 2025 financial deterioration: sales down 8.4% y/y, EBITDA fell 64% to EUR 19.8m, free cash flow down 84.9% to EUR 10.3m, and total equity declined ~33.2%; division results: Office Furniture & Displays and Foodservices hit hardest.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report and analysts' conference. (Alternative: "Release of the 2025 Annual Report and analysts' conference" or "Publication of the 2025 annual report and analysts' conference."), at TAKKT is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 2,5100EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
    24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5050EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.


    TAKKT

    -0,20 %
    +2,45 %
    -24,21 %
    -31,84 %
    -70,39 %
    -82,13 %
    -80,02 %
    -85,18 %
    -61,37 %
    ISIN:DE0007446007WKN:744600





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    TAKKT Achieves Major Progress Despite Challenging Market Conditions TAKKT enters 2026 at a crossroads: solid strategic progress under TAKKT Forward contrasts with weaker 2025 figures, shifting the timeline for its ambitious profitability goals.
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