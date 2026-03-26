    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsJOST Werke AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu JOST Werke
    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    JOST Werke Boosts 2025 Earnings, Proposes EUR 1.50 Dividend

    In 2025, JOST delivered strong growth in earnings, revenue and EBIT, while keeping dividends stable and setting the stage for further margin gains in 2026.

    JOST Werke Boosts 2025 Earnings, Proposes EUR 1.50 Dividend
    Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
    • JOST increased adjusted earnings after taxes by 12.1% to EUR 83.5 million in 2025
    • Revenue grew by 43.5% to EUR 1,534.2 million, including acquisition effects from Hyva Group
    • Adjusted EBIT rose by 28.6% to EUR 145.2 million, with an EBIT margin of 9.5% in 2025
    • The proposed dividend remains stable at EUR 1.50 per share, with a 10% increase in total payout to EUR 24.6 million
    • Net debt increased to EUR 441.6 million due to Hyva acquisition financing, with a leverage ratio of 2.27x EBITDA
    • For 2026, JOST forecasts revenue growth in the single-digit percentage range and an improved EBIT margin supported by synergies from Hyva integration

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at JOST Werke is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 57,05EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,61 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.747,40PKT (-0,84 %).


    JOST Werke

    -0,87 %
    -1,04 %
    -11,46 %
    +6,72 %
    +7,52 %
    +17,21 %
    +7,92 %
    +96,88 %
    ISIN:DE000JST4000WKN:JST400





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    JOST Werke Boosts 2025 Earnings, Proposes EUR 1.50 Dividend In 2025, JOST delivered strong growth in earnings, revenue and EBIT, while keeping dividends stable and setting the stage for further margin gains in 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     