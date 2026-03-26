JOST Werke Boosts 2025 Earnings, Proposes EUR 1.50 Dividend

JOST increased adjusted earnings after taxes by 12.1% to EUR 83.5 million in 2025

Revenue grew by 43.5% to EUR 1,534.2 million, including acquisition effects from Hyva Group

Adjusted EBIT rose by 28.6% to EUR 145.2 million, with an EBIT margin of 9.5% in 2025

The proposed dividend remains stable at EUR 1.50 per share, with a 10% increase in total payout to EUR 24.6 million

Net debt increased to EUR 441.6 million due to Hyva acquisition financing, with a leverage ratio of 2.27x EBITDA

For 2026, JOST forecasts revenue growth in the single-digit percentage range and an improved EBIT margin supported by synergies from Hyva integration

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at JOST Werke is on 26.03.2026.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 57,05EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,61 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.747,40PKT (-0,84 %).





