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    LPKF Laser & Electronics Reports Slight 2025 Earnings Rise & Initiates Group Realignment

    LPKF enters its 50th year balancing modest earnings gains, strategic shifts in semiconductor packaging, and cautious guidance amid volatile solar demand and geopolitical risks.

    LPKF Laser & Electronics Reports Slight 2025 Earnings Rise & Initiates Group Realignment
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • LPKF reported a slight improvement in earnings for 2025, with adjusted EBIT increasing to EUR 0.8 million despite a 6.2% revenue decline to EUR 115.3 million
    • The company is focusing on advanced packaging for semiconductors, especially glass-based solutions with its LIDE technology, which is gaining momentum in the market
    • LPKF is implementing the North Star transformation program aiming for a double-digit EBIT margin by 2028, including efficiency measures and structural adjustments
    • The outlook for 2026 is cautious, with expected revenue between EUR 105-120 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of -3.0% to 4.5%, due to lower solar segment orders and geopolitical uncertainties
    • The company is expanding its strategic focus on scalable growth markets like semiconductor packaging, co-packaged optics, and long-term opportunities in perovskite technology in solar
    • 2026 marks 50 years of LPKF, celebrating its origins in PCB prototype manufacturing and its evolution into a global high-tech provider for electronics, semiconductors, and solar markets

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 6,6300EUR and was down -1,34 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,5100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,81 % since publication.


    LPKF Laser & Electronics

    -1,64 %
    +5,43 %
    -7,99 %
    +26,21 %
    -20,02 %
    -29,60 %
    -72,23 %
    -1,99 %
    -42,53 %
    ISIN:DE0006450000WKN:645000





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