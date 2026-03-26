LPKF Laser & Electronics Reports Slight 2025 Earnings Rise & Initiates Group Realignment

LPKF reported a slight improvement in earnings for 2025, with adjusted EBIT increasing to EUR 0.8 million despite a 6.2% revenue decline to EUR 115.3 million

The company is focusing on advanced packaging for semiconductors, especially glass-based solutions with its LIDE technology, which is gaining momentum in the market

LPKF is implementing the North Star transformation program aiming for a double-digit EBIT margin by 2028, including efficiency measures and structural adjustments

The outlook for 2026 is cautious, with expected revenue between EUR 105-120 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of -3.0% to 4.5%, due to lower solar segment orders and geopolitical uncertainties

The company is expanding its strategic focus on scalable growth markets like semiconductor packaging, co-packaged optics, and long-term opportunities in perovskite technology in solar

2026 marks 50 years of LPKF, celebrating its origins in PCB prototype manufacturing and its evolution into a global high-tech provider for electronics, semiconductors, and solar markets

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 26.03.2026.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 6,6300EUR and was down -1,34 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,5100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,81 % since publication.





