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    CANCOM SE: Confirms Preliminary Results & Unveils 2026 Forecast

    After a year of mixed top-line trends, CANCOM enters 2026 with solid cash, resilient earnings and a confident outlook for growth and shareholder returns.

    CANCOM SE: Confirms Preliminary Results & Unveils 2026 Forecast
    Foto: CANCOM SE
    • CANCOM's consolidated revenue for 2025 was €1,714.7 million, slightly below the previous year's €1,737.6 million.
    • EBITDA for FY 2025 was €102.7 million, a decrease from €113.0 million in the previous year, with Q4.25 EBITDA at €38.9 million (+46.6% yoy).
    • The company’s cash flow from operating activities was €139.8 million, and total cash and cash equivalents amounted to €198.9 million.
    • The "Germany" segment experienced a 3.7% revenue decline to €1,092.6 million, while the "International" segment grew by 3.2% to €622.1 million.
    • CANCOM plans to maintain a stable dividend of €1.00 per share for 2026, supported by its solid financial position.
    • For 2026, CANCOM forecasts revenue between €1,750 and €1,850 million, EBITDA of €110 to €130 million, and EBITA of €55 to €75 million, despite market uncertainties.

    The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at CANCOM SE is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 21,325EUR and was down -1,61 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,59 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.743,18PKT (-0,87 %).


    CANCOM SE

    -2,07 %
    -2,71 %
    -7,73 %
    -18,10 %
    -23,16 %
    -33,68 %
    -58,41 %
    -8,51 %
    +579,35 %
    ISIN:DE0005419105WKN:541910





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    CANCOM SE: Confirms Preliminary Results & Unveils 2026 Forecast After a year of mixed top-line trends, CANCOM enters 2026 with solid cash, resilient earnings and a confident outlook for growth and shareholder returns.
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