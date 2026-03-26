PNE AG Wraps 2025 with Strong Performance, Focuses on Core Markets
PNE AG enters 2026 on a high, posting record 2025 revenues, expanding its wind portfolio and stepping into energy storage while sharpening its focus on profitable growth.
Foto: PNE AG
- PNE AG achieved its highest total operating revenue in history at EUR 376.4 million for 2025.
- The company's normalised EBITDA was EUR 87.0 million, within the guidance range of EUR 70-110 million.
- PNE's wind energy onshore pipeline was reduced to 14.6 GW, and the overall project pipeline now totals around 23.8 GW after streamlining.
- The Group's own wind farm generation capacity increased from 429 MW to 497 MW, supporting strategic growth.
- A new operations management contract was signed for a German BESS project with over 100 MW, marking entry into energy storage markets.
- For 2026, PNE expects EBITDA between EUR 90-120 million and normalised EBITDA between EUR 110-140 million, focusing on core markets and profitability.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PNE is on 26.03.2026.
The price of PNE at the time of the news was 8,3350EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,2700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,78 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.742,75PKT (-0,87 %).
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-41,64 %
-43,87 %
+11,50 %
+376,58 %
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