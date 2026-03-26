    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPNE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PNE
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    PNE AG Wraps 2025 with Strong Performance, Focuses on Core Markets

    PNE AG enters 2026 on a high, posting record 2025 revenues, expanding its wind portfolio and stepping into energy storage while sharpening its focus on profitable growth.

    PNE AG Wraps 2025 with Strong Performance, Focuses on Core Markets
    Foto: PNE AG
    • PNE AG achieved its highest total operating revenue in history at EUR 376.4 million for 2025.
    • The company's normalised EBITDA was EUR 87.0 million, within the guidance range of EUR 70-110 million.
    • PNE's wind energy onshore pipeline was reduced to 14.6 GW, and the overall project pipeline now totals around 23.8 GW after streamlining.
    • The Group's own wind farm generation capacity increased from 429 MW to 497 MW, supporting strategic growth.
    • A new operations management contract was signed for a German BESS project with over 100 MW, marking entry into energy storage markets.
    • For 2026, PNE expects EBITDA between EUR 90-120 million and normalised EBITDA between EUR 110-140 million, focusing on core markets and profitability.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PNE is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of PNE at the time of the news was 8,3350EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,2700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,78 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.742,75PKT (-0,87 %).


    PNE

    +0,85 %
    +2,49 %
    -4,74 %
    -17,19 %
    -41,64 %
    -43,87 %
    +11,50 %
    +376,58 %
    +187,55 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2WKN:A0JBPG





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    PNE AG Wraps 2025 with Strong Performance, Focuses on Core Markets PNE AG enters 2026 on a high, posting record 2025 revenues, expanding its wind portfolio and stepping into energy storage while sharpening its focus on profitable growth.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     