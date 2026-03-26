KSB Vz. 2025 Figures Surge Past Last Year’s Performance

KSB exceeded €3 billion in both order intake and sales revenue for the first time in 2025, with a 2.9% increase in order intake to €3,203 million and a 2.3% rise in sales revenue to €3,035 million.

The company's EBIT increased by 3.2% to €252.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 8.3%, driven mainly by growth in the Pumps segment.

The Pumps segment experienced the strongest growth, with a 6.1% increase in order intake to €1,760 million and a 4.3% increase in sales revenue to €1,618 million.

KSB's regional performance showed Europe as the strongest in order intake and sales revenue, while the Middle East/Africa region achieved the highest percentage growth of 7.0% in order intake and 7.6% in sales revenue.

The company proposed a dividend of €26.50 per ordinary share and €26.76 per preference share for 2025, reflecting its profitability and shareholder value focus.

Despite global uncertainties and currency translation effects, KSB maintained a positive outlook for 2026, emphasizing resilience, strategic strength, and ongoing investments of €180 million to support growth.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at KSB Vz. is on 26.03.2026.

The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 1.157,50EUR and was down -3,14 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.150,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,65 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.748,48PKT (-0,83 %).





