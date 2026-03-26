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    BORICA & OpenWay Successfully Launch Bulgaria's Euro Payments Transition

    On 1 January 2026, Bulgaria’s payments landscape changed overnight as BORICA led a seamless, nationwide switch to euro transactions powered by advanced digital infrastructure.

    BORICA & OpenWay Successfully Launch Bulgaria's Euro Payments Transition
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • BORICA executed Bulgaria’s euro payments transition as a coordinated, national‑scale infrastructure transformation on 1 January 2026, supported by technology partners including OpenWay.
    • BORICA’s infrastructure processed over 930,000 card and ATM transactions worth nearly €42 million within the first 48 hours with zero unplanned downtime; the first euro ATM withdrawal occurred 20 seconds after midnight and card/digital transactions followed within minutes.
    • A planned three‑hour cutover updated issuing and acquiring systems, POS and ATM devices, and international scheme integrations simultaneously, coordinating changes across more than 35 banks, payment service providers, fintechs, government institutions and technology partners.
    • OpenWay’s Way4 platform underpinned BORICA’s card issuing, acceptance and payment processing, enabling controlled euro migration while maintaining transaction traceability, reconciliation integrity and operational stability under real‑time load.
    • Value‑added services — including blink instant payments, B‑Trust digital identity, SoftPOS solutions and e‑voucher platforms — remained fully operational; BORICA now operates as an ancillary system within TARGET and is connected to TIPS to allow instant euro transfers across SEPA.
    • BORICA published a detailed case study as a practical reference for other markets planning large‑scale payment cutovers; regulatory amendments to Bulgaria’s Payment Services and Payment Systems Act enabled integration with the Eurosystem (full study available online).






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    BORICA & OpenWay Successfully Launch Bulgaria's Euro Payments Transition On 1 January 2026, Bulgaria’s payments landscape changed overnight as BORICA led a seamless, nationwide switch to euro transactions powered by advanced digital infrastructure.
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