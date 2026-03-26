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    FORTEC Elektronik Reports Half-Year Growth Driven by Acquisitions

    FORTEC navigated a mixed first half: modest growth from acquisitions, a shrinking order book, and a sweeping restructuring to stabilise earnings and refine its outlook.

    FORTEC Elektronik Reports Half-Year Growth Driven by Acquisitions
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group H1 revenue rose to EUR 37.7m (+5.6% YoY), mainly driven by recent acquisitions (e.g., Nottrot B.V. and Advantec).
    • Consolidated EBIT increased to about EUR 0.4m (previous EUR 0.2m); consolidated net profit remained ~EUR 0.2m.
    • Order book fell to EUR 44.9m (30 Jun 2025: EUR 50.0m), reflecting a difficult operating environment; two low‑million contracts were finalised in Jan 2026.
    • Executive Board identified a need to restructure, in particular at FORTEC Integrated and FORTEC US, and launched a cross‑site efficiency and restructuring programme (staff adjustments, site profitability reviews).
    • Anticipated restructuring cash outflows of approx. EUR 1.0–1.5m (severance, restructuring, consultancy) and potential non‑cash impairments in the low single‑digit million range.
    • Full‑year forecast (24 Mar 2026) revised: revenue expected EUR 76–80m (was 80–85m); adjusted operating EBIT expected break‑even or slightly positive, while unadjusted EBIT is likely negative due to one‑offs; outlook subject to geopolitical and inflation/energy risks and management changes.

    The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 11,175EUR and was up +1,36 % compared with the previous day.


    FORTEC Elektronik

    -0,90 %
    -12,60 %
    -12,60 %
    +1,37 %
    -30,19 %
    -53,36 %
    -36,93 %
    -23,02 %
    +72.900,00 %
    ISIN:DE0005774103WKN:577410





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    FORTEC Elektronik Reports Half-Year Growth Driven by Acquisitions FORTEC navigated a mixed first half: modest growth from acquisitions, a shrinking order book, and a sweeping restructuring to stabilise earnings and refine its outlook.
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