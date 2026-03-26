FORTEC Elektronik Reports Half-Year Growth Driven by Acquisitions

Group H1 revenue rose to EUR 37.7m (+5.6% YoY), mainly driven by recent acquisitions (e.g., Nottrot B.V. and Advantec).

Consolidated EBIT increased to about EUR 0.4m (previous EUR 0.2m); consolidated net profit remained ~EUR 0.2m.

Order book fell to EUR 44.9m (30 Jun 2025: EUR 50.0m), reflecting a difficult operating environment; two low‑million contracts were finalised in Jan 2026.

Executive Board identified a need to restructure, in particular at FORTEC Integrated and FORTEC US, and launched a cross‑site efficiency and restructuring programme (staff adjustments, site profitability reviews).

Anticipated restructuring cash outflows of approx. EUR 1.0–1.5m (severance, restructuring, consultancy) and potential non‑cash impairments in the low single‑digit million range.

Full‑year forecast (24 Mar 2026) revised: revenue expected EUR 76–80m (was 80–85m); adjusted operating EBIT expected break‑even or slightly positive, while unadjusted EBIT is likely negative due to one‑offs; outlook subject to geopolitical and inflation/energy risks and management changes.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 11,175EUR and was up +1,36 % compared with the previous day.





