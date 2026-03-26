IVU Traffic Technologies Continues Growth in 2025

IVU Traffic Technologies AG achieved record figures in 2025, with revenue increasing by 12% to €149.7 million

Gross profit grew by 7.1% to €121.5 million in 2025

Operating result (EBIT) increased by 10.5% to €18.6 million in 2025

The company plans to propose an increased dividend and a special dividend to celebrate its 25th anniversary

The 2025 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website

IVU continues its growth trajectory and positive financial performance in the 2025 financial year

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 19,525EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.





