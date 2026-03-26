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    IVU Traffic Technologies Continues Growth in 2025

    IVU Traffic Technologies AG celebrates a record-breaking 2025, marked by strong revenue and profit growth, higher dividends, and continued momentum in its 25th anniversary year.

    IVU Traffic Technologies Continues Growth in 2025
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • IVU Traffic Technologies AG achieved record figures in 2025, with revenue increasing by 12% to €149.7 million
    • Gross profit grew by 7.1% to €121.5 million in 2025
    • Operating result (EBIT) increased by 10.5% to €18.6 million in 2025
    • The company plans to propose an increased dividend and a special dividend to celebrate its 25th anniversary
    • The 2025 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website
    • IVU continues its growth trajectory and positive financial performance in the 2025 financial year

    The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 19,525EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.


    IVU Traffic Technologies

    0,00 %
    -1,78 %
    -2,27 %
    -5,61 %
    +11,21 %
    +19,44 %
    +5,16 %
    +420,44 %
    +2,37 %
    ISIN:DE0007448508WKN:744850





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    IVU Traffic Technologies Continues Growth in 2025 IVU Traffic Technologies AG celebrates a record-breaking 2025, marked by strong revenue and profit growth, higher dividends, and continued momentum in its 25th anniversary year.
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