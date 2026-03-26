Rhoen-Klinikum Achieves Consistent Growth in 2025

Group treated 938,650 patients in 2025, up 2.5% from 2024 (912,965).

Group revenue rose 6.8% to EUR 1,704.7 million (2024: EUR 1,595.6 million).

EBITDA declined to EUR 105.9 million in 2025 (2024: EUR 110.8 million) amid higher costs and the end of legislative energy relief.

Consolidated profit fell to EUR 36.3 million (2024: EUR 45.2 million), driven by higher depreciation/impairment of fixed assets and declining interest rates.

Significant investments in medical high‑tech were made in 2025 (new lab in Giessen; cardiac catheter technologies and a 3T MRI in Marburg; a radiotherapy system in Bad Berka) and the group operates three latest‑generation photon‑counting CTs.

Outlook 2026: the Group expects revenues of about EUR 1.7 billion (±5%) and EBITDA of EUR 110–125 million, while noting considerable regulatory and global uncertainties.

The next important date, Presentation of the 2025 annual financial report., at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 12,400EUR and was down -0,80 % compared with the previous day.





