    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRhoen-Klinikum AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Rhoen-Klinikum
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rhoen-Klinikum Achieves Consistent Growth in 2025

    In 2025, the Group balanced rising patient volumes and revenues with margin pressure, heavy tech investment and a cautious yet confident 2026 outlook.

    Rhoen-Klinikum Achieves Consistent Growth in 2025
    Foto: Tom Bauer - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
    • Group treated 938,650 patients in 2025, up 2.5% from 2024 (912,965).
    • Group revenue rose 6.8% to EUR 1,704.7 million (2024: EUR 1,595.6 million).
    • EBITDA declined to EUR 105.9 million in 2025 (2024: EUR 110.8 million) amid higher costs and the end of legislative energy relief.
    • Consolidated profit fell to EUR 36.3 million (2024: EUR 45.2 million), driven by higher depreciation/impairment of fixed assets and declining interest rates.
    • Significant investments in medical high‑tech were made in 2025 (new lab in Giessen; cardiac catheter technologies and a 3T MRI in Marburg; a radiotherapy system in Bad Berka) and the group operates three latest‑generation photon‑counting CTs.
    • Outlook 2026: the Group expects revenues of about EUR 1.7 billion (±5%) and EBITDA of EUR 110–125 million, while noting considerable regulatory and global uncertainties.

    The next important date, Presentation of the 2025 annual financial report., at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 12,400EUR and was down -0,80 % compared with the previous day.


    Rhoen-Klinikum

    0,00 %
    -3,10 %
    -3,10 %
    -5,30 %
    -6,02 %
    -3,10 %
    -21,78 %
    -54,37 %
    +14.434,88 %
    ISIN:DE0007042301WKN:704230





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Rhoen-Klinikum Achieves Consistent Growth in 2025 In 2025, the Group balanced rising patient volumes and revenues with margin pressure, heavy tech investment and a cautious yet confident 2026 outlook.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     