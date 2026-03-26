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    Delticom 2025 Annual Report: Slight Revenue Growth & €0.12 Dividend

    In FY2025, the company delivered modest top-line growth, resilient earnings and a rising platform business, while preparing for a risk-laden yet opportunity-rich 2026.

    Delticom 2025 Annual Report: Slight Revenue Growth & €0.12 Dividend
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • Revenues for FY2025 were €484m (+0.4% vs. 2024) and gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose to €601m (+0.7%).
    • Operating EBITDA amounted to €20.1m (down from €22.7m in 2024); reported EBITDA was €19.8m.
    • Consolidated net income was €4.1m (€0.28 per share); earnings relevant for dividend amount to €5.4m (€0.37 per share).
    • Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of €0.12 per share (to be proposed at the AGM on July 7, 2026) with payment proposed for October 6, 2026.
    • Platform and project business gained importance: project income of €6.6m was for the first time included in revenues (2024: €1.5m), supporting platform growth.
    • 2026 outlook: revenue guidance €480–520m and operating EBITDA guidance €19–24m, with risks from potential EU anti-dumping duties on Chinese tyres, supply-chain shifts and geopolitical/consumer uncertainties.

    The next important date, At 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,1750EUR and was up +0,69 % compared with the previous day.


    Delticom

    -1,85 %
    -9,91 %
    -19,92 %
    +2,84 %
    -8,82 %
    +8,77 %
    -73,28 %
    -87,13 %
    -84,10 %
    ISIN:DE0005146807WKN:514680





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    Delticom 2025 Annual Report: Slight Revenue Growth & €0.12 Dividend In FY2025, the company delivered modest top-line growth, resilient earnings and a rising platform business, while preparing for a risk-laden yet opportunity-rich 2026.
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