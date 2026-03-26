Delticom 2025 Annual Report: Slight Revenue Growth & €0.12 Dividend

Revenues for FY2025 were €484m (+0.4% vs. 2024) and gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose to €601m (+0.7%).

Operating EBITDA amounted to €20.1m (down from €22.7m in 2024); reported EBITDA was €19.8m.

Consolidated net income was €4.1m (€0.28 per share); earnings relevant for dividend amount to €5.4m (€0.37 per share).

Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of €0.12 per share (to be proposed at the AGM on July 7, 2026) with payment proposed for October 6, 2026.

Platform and project business gained importance: project income of €6.6m was for the first time included in revenues (2024: €1.5m), supporting platform growth.

2026 outlook: revenue guidance €480–520m and operating EBITDA guidance €19–24m, with risks from potential EU anti-dumping duties on Chinese tyres, supply-chain shifts and geopolitical/consumer uncertainties.

The next important date, At 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,1750EUR and was up +0,69 % compared with the previous day.





