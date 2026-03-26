DAX, Kodiak Sciences & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Adobe Stock
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kodiak Sciences
|+51,63 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+19,10 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|Precigen
|+14,54 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon
|-19,94 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🟥
|iBio
|-20,11 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|WAVE Life Sciences
|-54,58 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Kontron
|Hardware
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|262
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|94
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Kontron
|73
|Hardware
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|69
|Pharmaindustrie
|Medios
|49
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Silber
|48
|Rohstoffe
Kodiak Sciences
Wochenperformance: +69,85 %
Wochenperformance: +69,85 %
Platz 1
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: -57,06 %
Wochenperformance: -57,06 %
Platz 2
Precigen
Wochenperformance: +26,79 %
Wochenperformance: +26,79 %
Platz 3
OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon
Wochenperformance: -21,59 %
Wochenperformance: -21,59 %
Platz 4
iBio
Wochenperformance: -29,10 %
Wochenperformance: -29,10 %
Platz 5
WAVE Life Sciences
Wochenperformance: -57,52 %
Wochenperformance: -57,52 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +4,76 %
Wochenperformance: +4,76 %
Platz 7
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: -33,04 %
Wochenperformance: -33,04 %
Platz 8
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +2,36 %
Wochenperformance: +2,36 %
Platz 9
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -12,11 %
Wochenperformance: -12,11 %
Platz 10
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,49 %
Wochenperformance: -8,49 %
Platz 11
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -6,10 %
Wochenperformance: -6,10 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,45 %
Wochenperformance: -1,45 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,49 %
Wochenperformance: -8,49 %
Platz 14
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -6,10 %
Wochenperformance: -6,10 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -4,53 %
Wochenperformance: -4,53 %
Platz 16
Medios
Wochenperformance: -14,67 %
Wochenperformance: -14,67 %
Platz 17
Silber
Wochenperformance: -7,75 %
Wochenperformance: -7,75 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte