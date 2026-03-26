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    CTS Eventim Surpasses EUR 3 Billion Revenue, Maintains Profitable Growth

    CTS Eventim enters a new era of growth, surpassing EUR 3 billion in revenue and strengthening its global position through digital innovation and live event demand.

    CTS Eventim Surpasses EUR 3 Billion Revenue, Maintains Profitable Growth
    Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich - picture alliance/dpa
    • CTS Eventim exceeded EUR 3 billion in revenue for the first time in 2025, nearly tripling its revenue over seven years excluding pandemic years.
    • The company reported a 9.6% increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.079 billion and an adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.7% to EUR 584 million, maintaining high margins.
    • The Ticketing segment grew by 11.0% to EUR 977.1 million, with a high adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.4%, driven by digitalization and international expansion.
    • The Live Entertainment segment generated EUR 2.152 billion in revenue, up 9.2%, with strong demand for events like Rock am Ring and the new Milano arena.
    • The company plans to distribute EUR 138.2 million in dividends, approximately EUR 1.44 per share, reflecting its robust financial performance.
    • For 2026, CTS Eventim anticipates further growth in total revenue and adjusted EBITDA, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions and ongoing investments in technology and international markets.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at CTS Eventim is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 65,65EUR and was up +1,98 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.291,31PKT (-1,76 %).


    CTS Eventim

    +3,65 %
    +1,06 %
    0,00 %
    -17,84 %
    -36,01 %
    +17,35 %
    +29,80 %
    +102,55 %
    +989,80 %
    ISIN:DE0005470306WKN:547030





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    CTS Eventim Surpasses EUR 3 Billion Revenue, Maintains Profitable Growth CTS Eventim enters a new era of growth, surpassing EUR 3 billion in revenue and strengthening its global position through digital innovation and live event demand.
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