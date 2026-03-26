Allgeier SE Achieves 2025 Earnings Goal, Focuses on AI Platforms & Software

Allgeier SE met its earnings guidance for 2025, achieving stable financial performance despite divestments

The company sold its infrastructure managed services business in 2025, enhancing focus on AI-based platform technologies and software solutions

In 2025, total operating performance from continuing operations increased slightly to EUR 335 million, with gross profit stable at EUR 124 million

The group's total operating performance, including discontinued operations, was EUR 400 million, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 50.4 million

The sale of the infrastructure business improved the balance sheet, reducing net debt by EUR 83 million and increasing the equity ratio to 51%

For 2026, Allgeier confirms its guidance, expecting revenue of EUR 350-390 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 47-53 million, with a medium-term organic growth rate of nearly 10% annually

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at Allgeier is on 31.03.2026.

The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 16,475EUR and was down -0,60 % compared with the previous day.





