Allgeier SE Achieves 2025 Earnings Goal, Focuses on AI Platforms & Software
In 2025, Allgeier SE sharpened its strategic focus, strengthened its balance sheet and delivered on guidance, setting the stage for profitable, AI-driven growth in 2026 and beyond.
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- Allgeier SE met its earnings guidance for 2025, achieving stable financial performance despite divestments
- The company sold its infrastructure managed services business in 2025, enhancing focus on AI-based platform technologies and software solutions
- In 2025, total operating performance from continuing operations increased slightly to EUR 335 million, with gross profit stable at EUR 124 million
- The group's total operating performance, including discontinued operations, was EUR 400 million, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 50.4 million
- The sale of the infrastructure business improved the balance sheet, reducing net debt by EUR 83 million and increasing the equity ratio to 51%
- For 2026, Allgeier confirms its guidance, expecting revenue of EUR 350-390 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 47-53 million, with a medium-term organic growth rate of nearly 10% annually
The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at Allgeier is on 31.03.2026.
The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 16,475EUR and was down -0,60 % compared with the previous day.
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