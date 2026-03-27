Schlatter Industries: Fewer Orders & Lower Sales Amid Tariffs & Costs
In FY2025, the Group faced a challenging year marked by declining sales, shrinking order intake and a swing to net loss amid tariffs, FX headwinds and a rising cost base.
- FY2025 net sales fell to CHF 104.4 million (2024: CHF 113.2m) and order intake dropped to CHF 91.7 million (2024: CHF 101.6m).
- Group EBIT was CHF 0.5 million (2024: CHF 2.0m) and the Group reported a net loss of CHF -1.4 million (2024: net profit CHF 1.7m), driven by U.S. tariffs, unfavorable exchange rates and a higher cost base.
- Foreign-currency devaluations at the Schlieren site required balance-sheet write-downs, producing high financial expenses that contributed to the negative consolidated net income.
- Order backlog as of 31 Dec 2025 stood at CHF 48.8 million (2024: CHF 61.4m).
- Segment detail: Welding — order intake CHF 77.5m, net revenue CHF 85.1m, backlog CHF 42.9m (strong industrial/reinforcement mesh; weaker rail welding and after-sales); Weaving — order intake CHF 14.2m, net sales CHF 19.4m, backlog CHF 5.9m (subdued investment in NA/EU; most orders from China).
- Outlook for 2026: demand and after-sales expected to remain subdued, revenue anticipated to decline but the Group aims for at least break-even; focus on securing orders, improving efficiency/margins and cutting costs; Board will propose no dividend for 2025.
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