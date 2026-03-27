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    AEVIS VICTORIA (AEVS.SW): 2025 Results & Accelerated Care Expansion

    In 2025, we accelerated growth, strengthened margins, cut debt and expanded our network—laying a solid foundation for ambitious 2026 profitability targets.

    AEVIS VICTORIA (AEVS.SW): 2025 Results & Accelerated Care Expansion
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 2025 financial performance: consolidated gross revenues CHF 988.5m (+21.7% YoY), net revenues (excl. medical fees) CHF 835.1m (+21.9%, incl. 2% organic); EBITDAR CHF 133.0m (+16.8%) and EBITDA CHF 45.6m (+17.0%).
    • Profitability and acquisition impact: reported EBITDAR margin 15.9% (diluted by acquisitions); excluding acquisitions margin 17.2%, hospital division margin 19.7%; unit margins range from 0% (newly acquired) to 32% (mature hospitals), indicating upside from ramp‑up.
    • Strong cash generation and deleveraging: operating cash flow CHF 75.5m, Free Cash Flow CHF 130.6m, and net debt reduced by CHF 112.5m, significantly improving financial flexibility.
    • Strategic M&A and network expansion: integrated Spital Zofingen and Centromedico (10 medical centres), added ~1,000 employees, expanded into Ticino (Rete Sant’Anna) and Aargau (Aare‑Netz), becoming Switzerland’s second‑largest private hospital network.
    • Ambulatory growth and international recognition: ambulatory gross revenues +80.7% to CHF 118.5m (net revenues +84% to CHF 103.6m) with EBITDAR turning positive to CHF 6.8m (6.6%); SMN joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network (seven institutions), enhancing clinical quality and expertise access.
    • 2026 outlook and targets: strong start to 2026 (Jan–Feb gross revenues +3.3% organic); guidance of 2–3% organic growth, EBITDAR margin >20.5% for 2026 (mid‑term ~23%), EBITDA target CHF 75–85m and return to positive net profit; no material impact expected from Swiss TARDOC.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 01.04.2026.

    The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,825EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    56 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,775EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.


    AEVIS VICTORIA

    -0,34 %
    -0,17 %
    -0,34 %
    +3,31 %
    +17,19 %
    -19,54 %
    +21,52 %
    +231,28 %
    ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7





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    AEVIS VICTORIA (AEVS.SW): 2025 Results & Accelerated Care Expansion In 2025, we accelerated growth, strengthened margins, cut debt and expanded our network—laying a solid foundation for ambitious 2026 profitability targets.
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