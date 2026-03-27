Edisun Power Europe: Urgent Year Accelerates Renewables to AI Strategy

Revenue decreased sharply by 72.7% to CHF 14.1 million due to lower solar power production, weather conditions, and no project sales

Solar power production was 152,352 MWh, down 5.2%, mainly affected by adverse weather and infrastructure issues in Spain and Germany

Net loss of CHF 7.1 million resulted from lower sales, value adjustments on German solar plants, and higher financing costs; dividend proposal is to be waived

EBITDA margin remained strong at 60.2%, but decreased from 69.2% in the previous year; EBITDA amounted to CHF 8.5 million, down 48.9%

The sale of the ‘Fuencarral to AI’ project in Madrid is in an advanced stage, and the company is focusing on liquidity measures and the sale of this large project

The company issued a CHF 16.2 million bond and a CHF 5 million capital increase to fund development and repay debt, with total assets slightly decreasing to CHF 346.9 million and net debt at CHF 235.8 million

The price of Edisun Power Europe at the time of the news was 79,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.





