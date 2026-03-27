Pyrum Innovations AG Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for 2025 doubled to EUR 4,103 thousand compared to EUR 2,022 thousand in 2024

Total output decreased to EUR 10,615 thousand from EUR 11,715 thousand in 2024, at the lower end of the forecast range

Preliminary net loss for 2025 was EUR -10,530 thousand, slightly higher than EUR -10,135 thousand in 2024

Liquidity increased to EUR 17,005 thousand as of December 31, 2025, mainly due to a capital increase of approximately EUR 13 million in December 2025

Investment grants of EUR 2,979 thousand significantly contributed to other operating income, which more than doubled to EUR 2,422 thousand

Key strategic developments include establishing project companies in the Czech Republic and Germany, and obtaining ISCC-EU certification for ThermoTireOil, enabling its use as biofuel

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 consolidated and annual financial statements including webcast for analysts, investors, and press representatives, at Pyrum Innovations is on 08.05.2026.

The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 25,35EUR and was down -1,93 % compared with the previous day.





