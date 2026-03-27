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    Pyrum Innovations AG Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results

    In 2025, the company saw surging revenues, stronger liquidity and key strategic milestones, despite a slightly higher net loss and lower overall output.

    Pyrum Innovations AG Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue for 2025 doubled to EUR 4,103 thousand compared to EUR 2,022 thousand in 2024
    • Total output decreased to EUR 10,615 thousand from EUR 11,715 thousand in 2024, at the lower end of the forecast range
    • Preliminary net loss for 2025 was EUR -10,530 thousand, slightly higher than EUR -10,135 thousand in 2024
    • Liquidity increased to EUR 17,005 thousand as of December 31, 2025, mainly due to a capital increase of approximately EUR 13 million in December 2025
    • Investment grants of EUR 2,979 thousand significantly contributed to other operating income, which more than doubled to EUR 2,422 thousand
    • Key strategic developments include establishing project companies in the Czech Republic and Germany, and obtaining ISCC-EU certification for ThermoTireOil, enabling its use as biofuel

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 consolidated and annual financial statements including webcast for analysts, investors, and press representatives, at Pyrum Innovations is on 08.05.2026.

    The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 25,35EUR and was down -1,93 % compared with the previous day.


    Pyrum Innovations

    -3,47 %
    -4,58 %
    -5,30 %
    -23,55 %
    -60,94 %
    ISIN:DE000A2G8ZX8WKN:A2G8ZX





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    Pyrum Innovations AG Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results In 2025, the company saw surging revenues, stronger liquidity and key strategic milestones, despite a slightly higher net loss and lower overall output.
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