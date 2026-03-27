Almonty Industries, Rocket Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 763307657
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals
|+14,42 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|+12,38 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+8,87 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-5,74 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Electro Optic Systems
|-8,81 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Veritone
|-18,27 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Lanxess
|Chemie
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|143
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Kontron
|79
|Hardware
|🥉
|Silber
|69
|Rohstoffe
|Medios
|65
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Gold
|22
|Rohstoffe
|BioNTech
|22
|Biotechnologie
Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +13,03 %
Wochenperformance: +13,03 %
Platz 1
Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +27,42 %
Wochenperformance: +27,42 %
Platz 2
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: -51,83 %
Wochenperformance: -51,83 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -7,46 %
Wochenperformance: -7,46 %
Platz 4
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -12,56 %
Wochenperformance: -12,56 %
Platz 5
Veritone
Wochenperformance: -11,71 %
Wochenperformance: -11,71 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +26,47 %
Wochenperformance: +26,47 %
Platz 7
BYD
Wochenperformance: +3,42 %
Wochenperformance: +3,42 %
Platz 8
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -0,46 %
Wochenperformance: -0,46 %
Platz 9
Lanxess
Wochenperformance: +36,25 %
Wochenperformance: +36,25 %
Platz 10
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -18,04 %
Wochenperformance: -18,04 %
Platz 11
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -7,46 %
Wochenperformance: -7,46 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -13,81 %
Wochenperformance: -13,81 %
Platz 13
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -10,04 %
Wochenperformance: -10,04 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,59 %
Wochenperformance: -6,59 %
Platz 15
Medios
Wochenperformance: -13,87 %
Wochenperformance: -13,87 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: -4,27 %
Wochenperformance: -4,27 %
Platz 17
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +0,59 %
Wochenperformance: +0,59 %
Platz 18
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