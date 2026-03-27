GRAMMER AG Boosts Profitability Significantly in 2025 Financial Year

Group revenue declined to EUR 1,821.2 million in 2025 (2024: EUR 1,921.7 million) amid a challenging market environment.

Profitability improved sharply: operating EBIT rose to EUR 75.1 million (operating EBIT margin 4.1%, up from 2.2%), and EBIT increased to EUR 69.1 million (2024: EUR 8.1 million).

Free cash flow from continuing operations improved significantly to EUR 39.1 million (2024: EUR –18.9 million).

The “Top 10” measures program (capacity adjustments, restructuring, administrative bundling, expansion of the Niš Business Center) materially reduced costs and boosted long-term competitiveness and efficiency.

Regional performance varied: EMEA grew to EUR 1,069.6 million with operating EBIT margin of 5.9%; APAC fell to EUR 477.3 million (weaker automotive demand in China); AMERICAS dropped to EUR 316.9 million with an operating EBIT of EUR –14.7 million (lower orders, start‑up costs).

Outlook and guidance: 2026 forecast ~EUR 1.9 billion revenue and operating EBIT ~EUR 80 million; medium-term 2028 target ~EUR 2.5 billion revenue with an operating EBIT margin of over 5%.

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at Grammer is on 27.03.2026.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 6,5750EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,5000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,14 % since publication.





