MEDICLIN Builds Strong Foundation for Future Growth with 2025 Results
MEDICLIN enters 2026 on solid footing: rising revenues, stronger earnings, growing patient numbers and a clear focus on rehab, digitalisation and sustainability.
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- Group 2025 results: revenue EUR 784.5 million (+4.8% YoY) and EBIT EUR 55.4 million (+3.5%).
- Patient volume: 108,524 inpatients treated in 2025 (+1% vs. prior year).
- Post‑Acute segment: revenue EUR 532.0 million (+9.6%) and operating result EUR 61.7 million (+18%; adjusted profit up ~21.8%).
- Acute Care: revenue EUR 223.0 million (‑5%, mainly due to sale of the Heart Centre Coswig); reported operating loss EUR 4.9 million (impairment/D&A impact EUR 7.3 million), while adjusted operating result improved to EUR 1.7 million after non‑recurring items.
- Outlook 2026: management expects revenue growth of 3.5–6.5% and group EBIT of EUR 57.0–72.0 million.
- Company footprint and focus: MEDICLIN runs 31 clinics, 6 nursing care facilities and 10 medical care centres with ~9,900 employees; strategy emphasizes rehabilitation, process digitalisation, optimisation and sustainability (digital annual report).
The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 3,5500EUR and was up +1,72 % compared with the previous day.
+2,29 %
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+14,74 %
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