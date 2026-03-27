MEDICLIN Builds Strong Foundation for Future Growth with 2025 Results

Group 2025 results: revenue EUR 784.5 million (+4.8% YoY) and EBIT EUR 55.4 million (+3.5%).

Patient volume: 108,524 inpatients treated in 2025 (+1% vs. prior year).

Post‑Acute segment: revenue EUR 532.0 million (+9.6%) and operating result EUR 61.7 million (+18%; adjusted profit up ~21.8%).

Acute Care: revenue EUR 223.0 million (‑5%, mainly due to sale of the Heart Centre Coswig); reported operating loss EUR 4.9 million (impairment/D&A impact EUR 7.3 million), while adjusted operating result improved to EUR 1.7 million after non‑recurring items.

Outlook 2026: management expects revenue growth of 3.5–6.5% and group EBIT of EUR 57.0–72.0 million.

Company footprint and focus: MEDICLIN runs 31 clinics, 6 nursing care facilities and 10 medical care centres with ~9,900 employees; strategy emphasizes rehabilitation, process digitalisation, optimisation and sustainability (digital annual report).

The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 3,5500EUR and was up +1,72 % compared with the previous day.





