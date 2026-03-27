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    MEDICLIN Builds Strong Foundation for Future Growth with 2025 Results

    MEDICLIN enters 2026 on solid footing: rising revenues, stronger earnings, growing patient numbers and a clear focus on rehab, digitalisation and sustainability.

    MEDICLIN Builds Strong Foundation for Future Growth with 2025 Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group 2025 results: revenue EUR 784.5 million (+4.8% YoY) and EBIT EUR 55.4 million (+3.5%).
    • Patient volume: 108,524 inpatients treated in 2025 (+1% vs. prior year).
    • Post‑Acute segment: revenue EUR 532.0 million (+9.6%) and operating result EUR 61.7 million (+18%; adjusted profit up ~21.8%).
    • Acute Care: revenue EUR 223.0 million (‑5%, mainly due to sale of the Heart Centre Coswig); reported operating loss EUR 4.9 million (impairment/D&A impact EUR 7.3 million), while adjusted operating result improved to EUR 1.7 million after non‑recurring items.
    • Outlook 2026: management expects revenue growth of 3.5–6.5% and group EBIT of EUR 57.0–72.0 million.
    • Company footprint and focus: MEDICLIN runs 31 clinics, 6 nursing care facilities and 10 medical care centres with ~9,900 employees; strategy emphasizes rehabilitation, process digitalisation, optimisation and sustainability (digital annual report).

    The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 3,5500EUR and was up +1,72 % compared with the previous day.


    MEDICLIN

    +2,29 %
    +4,07 %
    -7,25 %
    -1,10 %
    +22,60 %
    +14,74 %
    -18,64 %
    -26,19 %
    -67,60 %
    ISIN:DE0006595101WKN:659510





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    MEDICLIN Builds Strong Foundation for Future Growth with 2025 Results MEDICLIN enters 2026 on solid footing: rising revenues, stronger earnings, growing patient numbers and a clear focus on rehab, digitalisation and sustainability.
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