    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsGrünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 3,625 % bis 11/26 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 3,625 % bis 11/26
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    Grünenthal Achieves Strong 2025 Results with 3.625% Bond Growth

    In 2025, Grünenthal delivered record profitability, stronger cash generation and a reinforced balance sheet, while advancing strategic growth and its R&D pipeline.

    Grünenthal Achieves Strong 2025 Results with 3.625% Bond Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Revenue stable at €1.8 billion with a record adjusted EBITDA of €500 million (over 20% increase vs. 2024), driven by strong product and operational performance.
    • Operating cash flow rose 46% to €309 million, reinforcing financial strength and investment capacity.
    • Net leverage ended at 2.24x; company issued a €175 million bond extension in November 2025 to strengthen liquidity for R&D and acquisitions.
    • Growth driven by Qutenza and Movantik plus strategic M&A: acquisitions include Cialis from Eli Lilly (Aug 2025) and PecFent (July 2025), plus Grüenthal’s move to full ownership of Grünenthal Meds.
    • R&D pipeline progressing beyond pain: tegacorat (GRM) and nociceptin (NOP) receptor programmes advancing to next clinical phases.
    • Operational and ESG achievements: Global Operations contributed €24 million in improvements, Ecuador site approved for commercial Vimovo manufacturing, and multiple ESG/workplace recognitions (MSCI pAA, Sustainalytics low risk, EcoVadis gold).






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    Grünenthal Achieves Strong 2025 Results with 3.625% Bond Growth In 2025, Grünenthal delivered record profitability, stronger cash generation and a reinforced balance sheet, while advancing strategic growth and its R&D pipeline.
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