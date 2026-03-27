Grünenthal Achieves Strong 2025 Results with 3.625% Bond Growth
In 2025, Grünenthal delivered record profitability, stronger cash generation and a reinforced balance sheet, while advancing strategic growth and its R&D pipeline.
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- Revenue stable at €1.8 billion with a record adjusted EBITDA of €500 million (over 20% increase vs. 2024), driven by strong product and operational performance.
- Operating cash flow rose 46% to €309 million, reinforcing financial strength and investment capacity.
- Net leverage ended at 2.24x; company issued a €175 million bond extension in November 2025 to strengthen liquidity for R&D and acquisitions.
- Growth driven by Qutenza and Movantik plus strategic M&A: acquisitions include Cialis from Eli Lilly (Aug 2025) and PecFent (July 2025), plus Grüenthal’s move to full ownership of Grünenthal Meds.
- R&D pipeline progressing beyond pain: tegacorat (GRM) and nociceptin (NOP) receptor programmes advancing to next clinical phases.
- Operational and ESG achievements: Global Operations contributed €24 million in improvements, Ecuador site approved for commercial Vimovo manufacturing, and multiple ESG/workplace recognitions (MSCI pAA, Sustainalytics low risk, EcoVadis gold).
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