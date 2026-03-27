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    Eco Science Solutions Enhances Herbo Pay with IDScan.net's DIVE for Better Security

    Eco Science Solutions is raising the bar in fintech compliance, integrating advanced AI identity checks directly into its Herbo Pay platform.

    Eco Science Solutions Enhances Herbo Pay with IDScan.net's DIVE for Better Security
    • Eco Science Solutions (ESSI, OTC: ESSI) integrated IDScan.net’s DIVE into its Herbo Pay platform to add automated identity verification and document authentication.
    • The integration enables real-time ID and age checks and detects fake or altered documents to reduce fraud risk.
    • It supports compliance requirements (KYC, AML, age-restricted transactions) while reducing manual reviews and speeding merchant onboarding.
    • The solution targets merchants in regulated, specialized, and high-compliance sectors (wellness, nutraceuticals, specialty retail, and other emerging categories).
    • Strategically, the integration strengthens Herbo Pay’s compliance and risk-management layer and advances ESSI’s vision of a connected fintech ecosystem combining payments, compliance, and ERP.
    • IDScan.net is an adaptive AI identity-verification provider performing over 21 million verifications monthly at 20,000+ locations; the announcement was issued March 27, 2026 from San Clemente, CA.






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    Eco Science Solutions Enhances Herbo Pay with IDScan.net's DIVE for Better Security Eco Science Solutions is raising the bar in fintech compliance, integrating advanced AI identity checks directly into its Herbo Pay platform.
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