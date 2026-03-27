DAX, Abionyx Pharma Share & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: 1296446963
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Abionyx Pharma Share
|+22,67 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Enagas
|+17,20 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|Argan
|+16,24 %
|Baugewerbe
|🟥
|CTS Eventim
|-25,91 %
|Unterhaltung
|🟥
|Veritone
|-30,98 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Burford Capital
|-45,56 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Kontron
|Hardware
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Singulus Technologies
|Maschinenbau
|MindWalk Holdings
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|362
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|163
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|76
|Rohstoffe
|Vonovia
|56
|Immobilien
|Rheinmetall
|41
|Maschinenbau
|Kontron
|39
|Hardware
Abionyx Pharma Share
Wochenperformance: +17,20 %
Wochenperformance: +17,20 %
Platz 1
Enagas
Wochenperformance: +15,20 %
Wochenperformance: +15,20 %
Platz 2
Argan
Wochenperformance: +15,24 %
Wochenperformance: +15,24 %
Platz 3
CTS Eventim
Wochenperformance: -23,62 %
Wochenperformance: -23,62 %
Platz 4
Veritone
Wochenperformance: -24,76 %
Wochenperformance: -24,76 %
Platz 5
Burford Capital
Wochenperformance: -47,89 %
Wochenperformance: -47,89 %
Platz 6
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: -30,43 %
Wochenperformance: -30,43 %
Platz 7
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +33,24 %
Wochenperformance: +33,24 %
Platz 8
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -10,44 %
Wochenperformance: -10,44 %
Platz 9
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -24,89 %
Wochenperformance: -24,89 %
Platz 10
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +69,23 %
Wochenperformance: +69,23 %
Platz 11
MindWalk Holdings
Wochenperformance: -13,21 %
Wochenperformance: -13,21 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,95 %
Wochenperformance: -0,95 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -17,43 %
Wochenperformance: -17,43 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,59 %
Wochenperformance: -6,59 %
Platz 15
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -4,09 %
Wochenperformance: -4,09 %
Platz 16
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Platz 17
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -10,44 %
Wochenperformance: -10,44 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte