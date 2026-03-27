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    Ethema Health Taps Veteran CFO James M. Poage for Leadership Role

    Ethema Health is reshaping its financial leadership, appointing veteran finance expert James M. Poage as CFO to drive sharper reporting, restructuring, and future growth.

    Ethema Health Taps Veteran CFO James M. Poage for Leadership Role
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Ethema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) announced the hiring of James M. Poage as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 30, 2026 (announcement dated March 27, 2026).
    • Poage brings over 35 years of experience in corporate accounting and finance, internal audit, tax compliance, investment banking, risk management, and business acquisitions.
    • He has strong expertise in SEC reporting, tax planning, business valuation, and restructuring for complex acquisition transactions.
    • Poage has advised companies across agriculture, entertainment, real estate, oil & gas, and mining; previously served as CFO and Acquisition Project Manager for publicly traded oil & gas firms and started his career at a Big Four accounting firm.
    • CEO Shawn Leon said Poage will help improve SEC filings and disclosures, restructure operations, and facilitate future acquisitions and capital raising.
    • Ethema operates in behavioral healthcare focused on inpatient treatment for substance use disorders in North America; the release includes forward-looking statements and contact info (shawn@ethemahealth.com).






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    Ethema Health Taps Veteran CFO James M. Poage for Leadership Role Ethema Health is reshaping its financial leadership, appointing veteran finance expert James M. Poage as CFO to drive sharper reporting, restructuring, and future growth.
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