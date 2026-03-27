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    Immofinanz Reacts to CPI Europe's 2025 Financial Results

    CPI Europe enters 2026 on solid financial footing, leveraging a vast property base, resilient earnings, and a bold shift toward Czech residential growth.

    Immofinanz Reacts to CPI Europe's 2025 Financial Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • CPI Europe's property portfolio was valued at €8,701.5 million with 357 properties and 3.8 million sqm of rentable space.
    • The company reported a net profit of €513.5 million for 2025, with EBIT increasing to €710.3 million and revaluation results of €211.8 million.
    • Rental income decreased slightly to €562.5 million due to property sales, but like-for-like rental income grew by 1.7%.
    • CPI Europe acquired a residential portfolio with approximately 12,000 apartments in the Czech Republic, supporting future growth.
    • The company's balance sheet was strong, with an equity ratio of 47.1%, net LTV of 42.6%, and €320 million in cash and equivalents.
    • For 2026, CPI Europe plans to optimize its portfolio further, focusing on the Czech residential assets, expanding retail parks, and selling non-core assets.

    The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 15,270EUR and was down -1,26 % compared with the previous day.


    Immofinanz

    -1,23 %
    +2,11 %
    -4,08 %
    -0,13 %
    -5,25 %
    +48,37 %
    -9,87 %
    -15,65 %
    -63,26 %
    ISIN:AT0000A21KS2WKN:A2JN9W





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    Immofinanz Reacts to CPI Europe's 2025 Financial Results CPI Europe enters 2026 on solid financial footing, leveraging a vast property base, resilient earnings, and a bold shift toward Czech residential growth.
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