Immofinanz Reacts to CPI Europe's 2025 Financial Results

CPI Europe's property portfolio was valued at €8,701.5 million with 357 properties and 3.8 million sqm of rentable space.

The company reported a net profit of €513.5 million for 2025, with EBIT increasing to €710.3 million and revaluation results of €211.8 million.

Rental income decreased slightly to €562.5 million due to property sales, but like-for-like rental income grew by 1.7%.

CPI Europe acquired a residential portfolio with approximately 12,000 apartments in the Czech Republic, supporting future growth.

The company's balance sheet was strong, with an equity ratio of 47.1%, net LTV of 42.6%, and €320 million in cash and equivalents.

For 2026, CPI Europe plans to optimize its portfolio further, focusing on the Czech residential assets, expanding retail parks, and selling non-core assets.

The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 15,270EUR and was down -1,26 % compared with the previous day.





