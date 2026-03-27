Thieves Make a Run with 12 Tonnes of KITKAT in Bold Heist
A massive chocolate heist has rocked Europe: hundreds of thousands of KITKAT bars vanished en route, sparking a cross-border hunt for the missing sweets.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Over 400,000 KITKAT chocolates, weighing approximately 12 tonnes, went missing during transit in Europe.
- The stolen shipment consisted of 413,793 units of a new KITKAT chocolate range and was en route from Italy to Poland.
- The theft occurred last week, and the vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for, with investigations ongoing.
- The missing products could enter unofficial sales channels across Europe, but can be traced using unique batch codes.
- Consumers, retailers, and wholesalers are advised to scan batch numbers to verify if products are part of the stolen shipment and report any matches.
- The theft highlights increasing cargo theft and freight fraud, with authorities urging caution and cooperation in investigations.
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