Secunet Security Networks Reveals 2025 Annual Report & Preliminary Results

Secunet's audited 2025 annual revenue increased by 13% to €458.8 million, confirming preliminary figures

EBIT rose by 21% to €51.6 million, and EBITDA grew by 24% to €74.9 million in 2025

Revenue across all segments grew, with the Public Sector segment up 11% to €412.2 million and the Business Sector up 27% to €46.6 million

Order intake increased by 26% to €531.9 million, with a significant 71.5% rise in Q4 2025, and the order backlog grew by 36% to €278.9 million

Net income increased by 19% to €33.3 million, and cash and cash equivalents rose to €87.4 million, remaining debt-free

The 2026 outlook remains positive, with expected revenue between €460–500 million and EBIT of €53–58 million, supported by strong order intake growth

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Secunet Security Networks is on 30.03.2026.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 170,70EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 170,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.291,62PKT (-2,12 %).





