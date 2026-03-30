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    Secunet Security Networks Reveals 2025 Annual Report & Preliminary Results

    Secunet closes 2025 with strong audited growth: double‑digit gains in revenue, earnings, and orders set the stage for another robust year ahead.

    Secunet Security Networks Reveals 2025 Annual Report & Preliminary Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Secunet's audited 2025 annual revenue increased by 13% to €458.8 million, confirming preliminary figures
    • EBIT rose by 21% to €51.6 million, and EBITDA grew by 24% to €74.9 million in 2025
    • Revenue across all segments grew, with the Public Sector segment up 11% to €412.2 million and the Business Sector up 27% to €46.6 million
    • Order intake increased by 26% to €531.9 million, with a significant 71.5% rise in Q4 2025, and the order backlog grew by 36% to €278.9 million
    • Net income increased by 19% to €33.3 million, and cash and cash equivalents rose to €87.4 million, remaining debt-free
    • The 2026 outlook remains positive, with expected revenue between €460–500 million and EBIT of €53–58 million, supported by strong order intake growth

    The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Secunet Security Networks is on 30.03.2026.

    The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 170,70EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 170,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.291,62PKT (-2,12 %).


    Secunet Security Networks

    -4,93 %
    -3,31 %
    -10,19 %
    -6,83 %
    -9,42 %
    -17,26 %
    -36,63 %
    +600,53 %
    +657,01 %
    ISIN:DE0007276503WKN:727650





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    Secunet Security Networks Reveals 2025 Annual Report & Preliminary Results Secunet closes 2025 with strong audited growth: double‑digit gains in revenue, earnings, and orders set the stage for another robust year ahead.
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