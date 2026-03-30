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    Mutares Portfolio Boasts Strong Performance in Energy, Defense & Infrastructure

    Mutares is capitalizing on a powerful structural upswing, as its energy, defense, and infrastructure champions deliver strong momentum and compelling growth prospects.

    Mutares Portfolio Boasts Strong Performance in Energy, Defense & Infrastructure
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Mutares portfolio is experiencing strong operational performance, especially in energy, defense, and infrastructure sectors.
    • The company benefits from a structural growth cycle driven by increased investments in energy transition, digitalization, and defense budgets.
    • Key portfolio companies like Efacec, NEM, Magirus, and Donges SteelTec report high order intake, improved profitability, and significant growth potential.
    • Efacec is expanding in energy infrastructure and digitalization, with a robust order pipeline and expected EBITDA growth to around 20% by 2027.
    • NEM Energy is a major player in global energy infrastructure expansion, with over EUR 500 million in order intake in early 2026 and high growth prospects.
    • Market environment is attractive for exits, with rising valuations and high demand for high-quality assets, especially in energy, defense, and infrastructure sectors.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report, at mutares is on 28.04.2026.

    The price of mutares at the time of the news was 29,85EUR and was up +0,67 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,88EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.291,62PKT (-2,12 %).


    mutares

    -2,68 %
    +8,86 %
    -1,31 %
    +1,35 %
    -5,94 %
    +53,73 %
    +58,53 %
    +111,54 %
    +223.361,54 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65





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    Mutares Portfolio Boasts Strong Performance in Energy, Defense & Infrastructure Mutares is capitalizing on a powerful structural upswing, as its energy, defense, and infrastructure champions deliver strong momentum and compelling growth prospects.
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