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    SUESS MicroTec Hits 2025 Targets & Sets Sales Record

    SUSS MicroTec closes 2025 with record sales and strong late-year orders, yet braces for a strategic transition in 2026 as margins tighten and investments reshape its future.

    SUESS MicroTec Hits 2025 Targets & Sets Sales Record
    Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
    • SUSS MicroTec achieved a record annual sales of €503.2 million in 2025, a 12.6% increase from the previous year
    • Order intake significantly improved in Q4 2025, reaching €117.5 million, with total order intake for the year at €354.3 million
    • Gross profit margin was 35.7%, near the forecast range, but below the previous year's 39.6%; EBIT margin was 13.1%
    • The company expects a slight decline in sales to €425-485 million and a lower EBIT margin of 8-10% in 2026, due to market and internal factors
    • Investments in a new production site in Taiwan impacted free cash flow, which was negative at €-22.6 million; a dividend of €0.04 per share is planned
    • SUSS projects a strategic transition year in 2026, with a focus on innovation and laying the foundation for growth, aiming for sales of €750-900 million by 2030

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at SUESS MicroTec is on 30.03.2026.

    The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 48,69EUR and was down -4,95 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,78EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,87 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.291,62PKT (-2,12 %).


    SUESS MicroTec

    -14,96 %
    -23,84 %
    -18,27 %
    +30,65 %
    +50,22 %
    +129,57 %
    +116,38 %
    +408,55 %
    +77,91 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023





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    SUESS MicroTec Hits 2025 Targets & Sets Sales Record SUSS MicroTec closes 2025 with record sales and strong late-year orders, yet braces for a strategic transition in 2026 as margins tighten and investments reshape its future.
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