Newron Pharmaceuticals, Battalion Oil Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+12,73 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (H)
|+10,17 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Alcoa
|+8,23 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Westwing
|-6,81 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|SUESS MicroTec
|-8,35 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Kawasaki Heavy Industries
|-80,25 %
|Maschinenbau
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Singulus Technologies
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Deutz
|Maschinenbau
|Redcare Pharmacy
|Einzelhandel
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|42
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|28
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Rheinmetall
|26
|Maschinenbau
|Borussia Dortmund
|17
|Freizeit
|Silber
|16
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|14
|Informationstechnologie
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: -46,90 %
Wochenperformance: -46,90 %
Platz 1
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (H)
Wochenperformance: +2,39 %
Wochenperformance: +2,39 %
Platz 2
Alcoa
Wochenperformance: +15,45 %
Wochenperformance: +15,45 %
Platz 3
Westwing
Wochenperformance: -19,25 %
Wochenperformance: -19,25 %
Platz 4
SUESS MicroTec
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Platz 5
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Wochenperformance: -81,07 %
Wochenperformance: -81,07 %
Platz 6
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: -14,09 %
Wochenperformance: -14,09 %
Platz 7
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +58,19 %
Wochenperformance: +58,19 %
Platz 8
BYD
Wochenperformance: +3,35 %
Wochenperformance: +3,35 %
Platz 9
Deutz
Wochenperformance: -2,98 %
Wochenperformance: -2,98 %
Platz 10
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: -8,96 %
Wochenperformance: -8,96 %
Platz 11
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: -16,92 %
Wochenperformance: -16,92 %
Platz 12
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +5,00 %
Wochenperformance: +5,00 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,85 %
Wochenperformance: -3,85 %
Platz 14
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -10,63 %
Wochenperformance: -10,63 %
Platz 15
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +10,50 %
Wochenperformance: +10,50 %
Platz 17
Atos
Wochenperformance: -9,08 %
Wochenperformance: -9,08 %
Platz 18
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