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    3F's Holding S.A. Reports 2024/2025 Financial Results

    3F’s Holding S.A. enters a new chapter as the ultimate parent of Ferrero and CTH, reporting robust growth, global scale and a dynamic, innovation-led portfolio.

    3F's Holding S.A. Reports 2024/2025 Financial Results
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • 3F’s Holding S.A. approved its consolidated financial statements for FY 2024/25 (year ended 31 Aug 2025) and became the ultimate parent of Ferrero Group and CTH Invest Group on 24 Feb 2025, fully owned by Giovanni Ferrero.
    • Strong financials: consolidated revenues of EUR 22.3 billion (+5.3% YoY) and EBITDA of EUR 3.2 billion (+11.2% YoY); total consolidated assets of EUR 27.4 billion.
    • Scale and footprint: 62,797 employees as of 31 Aug 2025, 64 manufacturing plants worldwide, presence in more than 170 countries and over 65,000 employees across the groups.
    • Diversified portfolio: balanced sweet-packaged food offerings spanning chocolate, biscuits and bakery, sugar confectionery, ice cream and snacks under iconic brands (e.g., Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, Ferrero Rocher, Butterfinger, Power Crunch).
    • Product innovation drove growth: examples include Nutella in frozen-bakery formats and plant-based/peanut variants, Tic Tac Two (sugar-free dual-flavor), and extended formats from Wells Enterprises and Ferrara (ice-cream bars, NERDS Gummy Clusters, SweeTARTS freeze-dried).
    • Strategic acquisitions: Ferrero closed Power Crunch (31 Jan 2025) and later WK Kellogg Co. (26 Sep 2025) and signed to buy Bold Snacks (17 Mar 2026); CTH closed Nonni’s Bakery (1 Oct 2024) and CPK Group (31 Oct 2025).






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    3F's Holding S.A. Reports 2024/2025 Financial Results 3F’s Holding S.A. enters a new chapter as the ultimate parent of Ferrero and CTH, reporting robust growth, global scale and a dynamic, innovation-led portfolio.
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