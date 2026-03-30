EY Faces Backlash Over Reappointment Amid Wirecard Shadow in 2026
As Germany’s blue-chip giants head into their 2026 AGMs, a brewing battle over auditor choices is putting EY, investor trust, and corporate accountability in the spotlight.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Deutsche Bank (AGM May 28, 2026) and Volkswagen (AGM June 18, 2026) plan to reappoint Ernst & Young (EY) as auditor, a move strongly criticized by investor advocates.
- Allianz SE has appointed PwC as its auditor for fiscal year 2026 (AGM May 7, 2026) and has said EY would only be considered earliest from 2027; this decision has been praised by investor advocates.
- Central criticism concerns EY’s role in the Wirecard scandal: EY allegedly refuses to clarify its conduct, will not negotiate compensation for Wirecard investors despite requests from the Bavarian higher regional court, and reorganized its German subsidiary in Jan/Feb 2024 into multiple entities that may limit creditor access.
- Shareholder Roberto Siotto highlights the inconsistency of Deutsche Bank reappointing EY while the bank itself faces legal scrutiny (a Frankfurt prosecutor’s search in Jan 2026 and related lawsuits over past transactions), arguing the bank needs an auditor free of legal doubts.
- Attorney Dr. Wolfgang Schirp criticizes Volkswagen’s reliance on EY after disputed 2025 accounting outcomes (a surprising €6bn net liquidity figure versus prior €5bn impairment reports at Porsche), saying EY’s certifications undermine investor trust while VW faces major restructuring and planned job cuts.
- Investor advocates (led by Dr. Schirp and Siotto) will file counter-motions at the AGMs to prevent EY’s reappointment, seek support from other shareholders, and have published contact details for further inquiries.
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