The Platform Group Expands Its Presence in the Optics Sector

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is expanding its "Optics & Hearing" segment, establishing a dedicated division connecting local optical stores with an online platform.

In 2025, the company acquired five optical businesses with over 30 locations nationwide, including Beste Aussichten GmbH, Karrasch & Nolte, and Freudenhaus Optik.

The recent acquisition of Blickpunkt GmbH in Starnberg, Bavaria, is expected to close by April 2026, adding a high-quality location with a strong customer base.

The Optics & Hearing segment has an EBITDA margin of 20-25%, and the company aims to further expand by integrating local opticians into its platform.

The Platform Group operates across 26 industries in Europe, with 19 locations and a revenue of EUR 728 million in 2025, along with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

The company's long-term strategy focuses on nationwide expansion and linking physical stores with online activities to build a stable, profitable segment.

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 2,7925EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8495EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,04 % since publication.





