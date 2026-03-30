The Platform Group Expands Its Presence in the Optics Sector
The Platform Group is sharpening its focus on vision and hearing, building a nationwide network that links local opticians with a powerful digital platform.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is expanding its "Optics & Hearing" segment, establishing a dedicated division connecting local optical stores with an online platform.
- In 2025, the company acquired five optical businesses with over 30 locations nationwide, including Beste Aussichten GmbH, Karrasch & Nolte, and Freudenhaus Optik.
- The recent acquisition of Blickpunkt GmbH in Starnberg, Bavaria, is expected to close by April 2026, adding a high-quality location with a strong customer base.
- The Optics & Hearing segment has an EBITDA margin of 20-25%, and the company aims to further expand by integrating local opticians into its platform.
- The Platform Group operates across 26 industries in Europe, with 19 locations and a revenue of EUR 728 million in 2025, along with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.
- The company's long-term strategy focuses on nationwide expansion and linking physical stores with online activities to build a stable, profitable segment.
The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 2,7925EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous
day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8495EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,04 % since publication.
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