Schweizer Electronic AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook
In 2025, Schweizer Electronic delivered a strong financial turnaround, marked by robust revenue growth, rising profitability, and a sharper focus on high-tech, resilient markets.
Foto: Schweizer Electronic AG
- Revenue increased by 20% to EUR 173.1 million in 2025, driven by growth in chip embedding technology and high-frequency printed circuit boards
- Revenue from automotive customers rose by 23.7% to EUR 145.3 million, while revenue from strategic partner companies increased by 71.7% to EUR 117.2 million
- EBITDA improved to EUR 1.7 million after restructuring costs, compared to EUR -0.3 million in 2024
- Cash reserves grew significantly to EUR 23.4 million, partly due to the sale of shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., China
- The order book decreased to EUR 194.1 million from EUR 220.4 million at the end of 2024, but net profit improved to EUR 5.0 million from EUR -9.0 million
- For 2026, Schweizer Electronic expects revenue between EUR 165 million and EUR 185 million and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 3.3 million and EUR 6.0 million, with a focus on supply chain resilience and growth in embedding technology and the Aviation & Defence sector
The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 4,5200EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,43 %
-20,00 %
-28,75 %
-13,14 %
+31,79 %
+10,95 %
-68,11 %
-79,27 %
-54,00 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte