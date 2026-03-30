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    Schweizer Electronic AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook

    In 2025, Schweizer Electronic delivered a strong financial turnaround, marked by robust revenue growth, rising profitability, and a sharper focus on high-tech, resilient markets.

    Schweizer Electronic AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook
    Foto: Schweizer Electronic AG
    • Revenue increased by 20% to EUR 173.1 million in 2025, driven by growth in chip embedding technology and high-frequency printed circuit boards
    • Revenue from automotive customers rose by 23.7% to EUR 145.3 million, while revenue from strategic partner companies increased by 71.7% to EUR 117.2 million
    • EBITDA improved to EUR 1.7 million after restructuring costs, compared to EUR -0.3 million in 2024
    • Cash reserves grew significantly to EUR 23.4 million, partly due to the sale of shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., China
    • The order book decreased to EUR 194.1 million from EUR 220.4 million at the end of 2024, but net profit improved to EUR 5.0 million from EUR -9.0 million
    • For 2026, Schweizer Electronic expects revenue between EUR 165 million and EUR 185 million and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 3.3 million and EUR 6.0 million, with a focus on supply chain resilience and growth in embedding technology and the Aviation & Defence sector

    The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 4,5200EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous day.


    Schweizer Electronic

    -0,43 %
    -20,00 %
    -28,75 %
    -13,14 %
    +31,79 %
    +10,95 %
    -68,11 %
    -79,27 %
    -54,00 %
    ISIN:DE0005156236WKN:515623





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    Schweizer Electronic AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook In 2025, Schweizer Electronic delivered a strong financial turnaround, marked by robust revenue growth, rising profitability, and a sharper focus on high-tech, resilient markets.
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