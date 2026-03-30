Schweizer Electronic AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook

Revenue increased by 20% to EUR 173.1 million in 2025, driven by growth in chip embedding technology and high-frequency printed circuit boards

Revenue from automotive customers rose by 23.7% to EUR 145.3 million, while revenue from strategic partner companies increased by 71.7% to EUR 117.2 million

EBITDA improved to EUR 1.7 million after restructuring costs, compared to EUR -0.3 million in 2024

Cash reserves grew significantly to EUR 23.4 million, partly due to the sale of shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., China

The order book decreased to EUR 194.1 million from EUR 220.4 million at the end of 2024, but net profit improved to EUR 5.0 million from EUR -9.0 million

For 2026, Schweizer Electronic expects revenue between EUR 165 million and EUR 185 million and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 3.3 million and EUR 6.0 million, with a focus on supply chain resilience and growth in embedding technology and the Aviation & Defence sector

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 4,5200EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous day.





