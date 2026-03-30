DAX, Sigma Lithium Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Philipp Schulze - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
|+30,11 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|MilDef Group
|+17,36 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Siem Offshore
|+16,70 %
|Verkehr
|🟥
|Fermi LLC
|-24,54 %
|Immobilien
|🟥
|Viridian Therapeutics
|-30,89 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|BFF Bank
|-51,24 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Global Power Solutions
|Baugewerbe
|A2 Gold
|Rohstoffe
|mutares
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|ImmunityBio
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|123
|-
|🥈
|Rheinmetall
|42
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|42
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|42
|Pharmaindustrie
|Atos
|37
|Informationstechnologie
|Vonovia
|31
|Immobilien
Sigma Lithium Corporation
Wochenperformance: +59,49 %
Wochenperformance: +59,49 %
Platz 1
MilDef Group
Wochenperformance: +3,62 %
Wochenperformance: +3,62 %
Platz 2
Siem Offshore
Wochenperformance: +16,68 %
Wochenperformance: +16,68 %
Platz 3
Fermi LLC
Wochenperformance: -24,76 %
Wochenperformance: -24,76 %
Platz 4
Viridian Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -39,21 %
Wochenperformance: -39,21 %
Platz 5
BFF Bank
Wochenperformance: -59,27 %
Wochenperformance: -59,27 %
Platz 6
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: -14,09 %
Wochenperformance: -14,09 %
Platz 7
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -8,57 %
Wochenperformance: -8,57 %
Platz 8
Global Power Solutions
Wochenperformance: +49,57 %
Wochenperformance: +49,57 %
Platz 9
A2 Gold
Wochenperformance: +25,55 %
Wochenperformance: +25,55 %
Platz 10
mutares
Wochenperformance: +8,86 %
Wochenperformance: +8,86 %
Platz 11
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: -12,79 %
Wochenperformance: -12,79 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Platz 13
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -11,53 %
Wochenperformance: -11,53 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,85 %
Wochenperformance: -3,85 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +5,00 %
Wochenperformance: +5,00 %
Platz 16
Atos
Wochenperformance: -12,17 %
Wochenperformance: -12,17 %
Platz 17
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,33 %
Wochenperformance: -0,33 %
Platz 18
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