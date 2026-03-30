Daldrup & Söhne Surpasses 2025 Earnings Forecast with 17.4% EBIT Margin

Daldrup & Söhne AG exceeds its 2025 earnings forecast, achieving a preliminary consolidated EBIT margin of 17.4% on total output of EUR 50.8 million.

The company expects to reach an EBIT of approximately EUR 8.8 million for 2025, surpassing the forecast range of 10-12%.

Total group output for 2025 is slightly below the forecast of EUR 52 million due to postponement of the Pullach geothermal project to 2026.

The figures are preliminary and subject to confirmation after the auditor’s review of the 2025 financial statements.

The 2025 Annual Report is scheduled for publication on 29 May 2026.

The company is listed on multiple German stock exchanges and is part of the Scale 30 index.

The next important date, Munich Capital Market Conference, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 22.04.2026.

The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 24,300EUR and was up +2,53 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,47 % since publication.





