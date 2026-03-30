Daldrup & Söhne Surpasses 2025 Earnings Forecast with 17.4% EBIT Margin
Daldrup & Söhne AG outperforms its 2025 profit targets, posting a strong EBIT margin and confirming robust earnings despite a project delay.
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- Daldrup & Söhne AG exceeds its 2025 earnings forecast, achieving a preliminary consolidated EBIT margin of 17.4% on total output of EUR 50.8 million.
- The company expects to reach an EBIT of approximately EUR 8.8 million for 2025, surpassing the forecast range of 10-12%.
- Total group output for 2025 is slightly below the forecast of EUR 52 million due to postponement of the Pullach geothermal project to 2026.
- The figures are preliminary and subject to confirmation after the auditor’s review of the 2025 financial statements.
- The 2025 Annual Report is scheduled for publication on 29 May 2026.
- The company is listed on multiple German stock exchanges and is part of the Scale 30 index.
The next important date, Munich Capital Market Conference, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 22.04.2026.
The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 24,300EUR and was up +2,53 % compared with the previous
day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,47 % since publication.
+5,04 %
+15,56 %
-0,41 %
+25,13 %
+145,47 %
+133,49 %
+409,39 %
+204,24 %
+72,41 %
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