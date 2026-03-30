Basler Reports 2025 Results, 2026 Outlook & Approves Dividend

Basler's 2025 financial results show a 22% increase in sales to €224.5 million and a 23% rise in incoming orders to €237.1 million.

The company achieved a significant improvement in profitability with an EBITDA of €34.9 million and an EBIT margin of 7.9%, compared to adjusted figures from 2024.

Net income for 2025 was €11.6 million, turning around from a loss of €14.2 million in 2024, with a resulting earnings per share of €0.38.

Free cash flow increased sharply to €18.5 million in 2025 from €1.4 million in 2024, reflecting positive business development and inventory reduction.

For 2026, management forecasts revenues between €232 million and €257 million, with an EBIT margin of 6.5% to 10%, driven by strong order intake and market growth.

A dividend of €0.11 per share, representing about 30% of net income, will be proposed for 2025, aligning with the company's long-term dividend policy.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Basler is on 31.03.2026.

The price of Basler at the time of the news was 12,610EUR and was down -2,93 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,71 % since publication.





