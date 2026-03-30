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    Holcim Secures Major Stake in Cementos Pacasmayo: Big Acquisition

    Holcim accelerates its Latin American growth with a strategic move: acquiring a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo to strengthen its NextGen Growth 2030 ambitions.

    Holcim Secures Major Stake in Cementos Pacasmayo: Big Acquisition
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Holcim has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, marking a milestone in Holcim’s Latin America expansion and aligning with its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.
    • Cementos Pacasmayo reported 2025 net sales of USD 630 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%.
    • The company operates three cement plants (~5 million tpa capacity), 28 ready-mix and precast plants, and distributes via more than 300 retail stores, complementing Holcim’s Disensa network; it also uses AI platforms for customer and admin productivity.
    • The transaction implies a 2025 EBITDA multiple of 7.1x after expected run-rate synergies of about USD 40 million realized in year three.
    • The deal is expected to be EPS- and free-cash-flow-accretive in year one and ROIC-accretive by year three.
    • Holcim intends to launch a mandatory public tender offer to acquire additional shares under Peruvian law and welcomes Cementos Pacasmayo’s more than 2,000 employees to the Holcim group.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at Holcim is on 24.04.2026.

    The price of Holcim at the time of the news was 70,90EUR and was up +1,72 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 70,78EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.


    Holcim

    +1,55 %
    +1,92 %
    -8,65 %
    -16,63 %
    +34,93 %
    +136,37 %
    +172,46 %
    +235,40 %
    +348,60 %
    ISIN:CH0012214059WKN:869898





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