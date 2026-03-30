Orascom Development Holding Releases FY 2025 Financial & Sustainability Reports
Orascom Development’s 2025 results reveal resilient growth, stronger recurring revenues and a sharp profit rebound, underscoring its focus on transparency and sustainability.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Orascom Development Holding AG published its FY 2025 financial and non-financial reports, highlighting its commitment to transparency and sustainability.
- Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, the company showed resilience with a 1.7% increase in total revenue to CHF 641.4 million.
- Real estate net sales decreased by 37.1% to CHF 514.7 million, while revenues from recurring segments (hotels and commercial assets) grew by 15.1% to CHF 265.9 million.
- Hospitality segment revenues increased by 14.0% to CHF 173.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA declined slightly by 4.5% to CHF 180.6 million, maintaining a margin of 28.2%.
- Net income surged by 562.7% to CHF 55.0 million, driven by improved performance from associates like Andermatt Swiss Alps and Red Sea Company.
- The company operates in six jurisdictions with nine destinations, including Egypt, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the UK, focusing on developing integrated towns with leisure and infrastructure facilities.
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