Knaus Tabbert AG Reveals Exciting 2026 Forecast: What’s Ahead?
Knaus Tabbert AG outlines its strategic roadmap for 2026, targeting higher efficiency, leaner costs and solid profitability amid shifting market dynamics.
Foto: Knaus Tabbert AG
- Knaus Tabbert AG forecasts approximately EUR 950 million in revenue for 2026
- The expected adjusted EBITDA margin for 2026 is between 5.0% and 7.0%
- The company plans to implement measures such as relocating production, organizational adjustments, and cost reductions to align with market demand
- These measures include productivity improvements, employee compensation adjustments, and savings in operating expenses
- The achievement of the forecast depends on the successful implementation of the approved measures
- The forecast was approved by the company's Management Board based on current business performance and internal planning
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Knaus Tabbert is on 31.03.2026.
The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 12,690EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.
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