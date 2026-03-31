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    Jungfrau Railway Group Celebrates a Record-Breaking Year

    Strong visitor numbers, rising revenues and higher profits: Jungfraubahn Holding AG again delivered impressive financial results in 2025.

    Jungfrau Railway Group Celebrates a Record-Breaking Year
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Jungfraubahn Holding AG achieved its second-highest profit in 2025, totaling CHF 78.2 million, a 2.3% increase from the previous year.
    • The group’s transport income rose by 5.3% to CHF 216.1 million, and overall operating income increased by 3.7% to CHF 305.7 million.
    • All three segments—Jungfraujoch, Experience Mountains, and Winter Sports—reported higher revenues and EBITDA, with Winter Sports seeing a 22.3% increase in EBITDA.
    • The total number of visitors to Jungfraujoch exceeded 1 million for the seventh time, with 1,056,600 guests in 2025, despite a slight decrease in early 2026 due to geopolitical events.
    • The company invested CHF 34.4 million in assets and generated a free cash flow of CHF 74.5 million, a 9.6% increase from the previous year.
    • The Board of Directors plans to propose an increased dividend of CHF 8.50 per share at the upcoming AGM, reflecting confidence in the company’s solid financial position.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at Jungfraubahn Holding is on 31.03.2026.


    Jungfraubahn Holding

    +3,07 %
    +0,77 %
    -13,71 %
    -4,62 %
    +46,72 %
    +121,74 %
    +122,24 %
    +473,09 %
    ISIN:CH0017875789WKN:A0CACJ





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    Jungfrau Railway Group Celebrates a Record-Breaking Year Strong visitor numbers, rising revenues and higher profits: Jungfraubahn Holding AG again delivered impressive financial results in 2025.
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