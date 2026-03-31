Q1 Orders Surge Despite Revenue Delays from Conflict

Very strong order intake in Q1 2026 driven by high demand in the semiconductor industry.

Q1 sales now expected at about CHF 215 million, below the prior guidance of CHF 240–260 million.

Book-to-bill ratio for Q1 expected to be roughly 1.6x, indicating continued backlog strength.

Middle East conflict caused partial, temporary supply-chain disruptions and late component deliveries, delaying revenue recognition.

Estimated negative impact on Q1 sales of approximately CHF 25–30 million; affected orders have been reconfigured and are expected to be delivered in Q2.

VAT confirms a positive outlook for full-year 2026, expecting order intake, revenue, EBITDA (and margin), net profit, and free cash flow to exceed 2025 levels.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at VAT Group is on 16.04.2026.



