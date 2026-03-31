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    Q1 Orders Surge Despite Revenue Delays from Conflict

    Despite robust demand and a strong order pipeline, VAT’s first quarter of 2026 reflects a temporary sales setback, with full-year prospects remaining clearly positive.

    Q1 Orders Surge Despite Revenue Delays from Conflict
    • Very strong order intake in Q1 2026 driven by high demand in the semiconductor industry.
    • Q1 sales now expected at about CHF 215 million, below the prior guidance of CHF 240–260 million.
    • Book-to-bill ratio for Q1 expected to be roughly 1.6x, indicating continued backlog strength.
    • Middle East conflict caused partial, temporary supply-chain disruptions and late component deliveries, delaying revenue recognition.
    • Estimated negative impact on Q1 sales of approximately CHF 25–30 million; affected orders have been reconfigured and are expected to be delivered in Q2.
    • VAT confirms a positive outlook for full-year 2026, expecting order intake, revenue, EBITDA (and margin), net profit, and free cash flow to exceed 2025 levels.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at VAT Group is on 16.04.2026.


    VAT Group

    -3,18 %
    -6,99 %
    -14,07 %
    +28,00 %
    +54,21 %
    +68,29 %
    +123,84 %
    +973,24 %
    ISIN:CH0311864901WKN:A2AGGY





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    Q1 Orders Surge Despite Revenue Delays from Conflict Despite robust demand and a strong order pipeline, VAT’s first quarter of 2026 reflects a temporary sales setback, with full-year prospects remaining clearly positive.
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