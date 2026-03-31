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    3U HOLDING AG: FY2025 Results & Strategic Shift Toward Profitability

    FY2025 marked a year of strategic transition, with heavy investment, portfolio reshaping and a sharpened focus on renewable energy, digital assets and HVAC efficiency.

    3U HOLDING AG: FY2025 Results & Strategic Shift Toward Profitability
    Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
    • Audited FY2025 results: Group revenue EUR 53.0m (‑4.9% YoY), Group EBITDA EUR ‑3.7m (vs. EUR 3.8m prior year), net income EUR ‑8.9m and EPS EUR ‑0.26.
    • Intensive investment and balance‑sheet effects: total assets rose to EUR 158.6m (+EUR 31.8m), PPE increased by EUR 35.7m; equity ratio fell to 49.8% and cash declined to EUR 12.5m after heavy capex.
    • Renewable‑energy milestone — Langendorf repowering completed on schedule: site capacity nearly doubled from 22.5 MW to 43 MW, group wind & solar capacity now 73 MW; project ~EUR 70m and expected to lift future earnings.
    • Bitcoin treasury expansion: holdings increased to 427.1 BTC (from 200 BTC), carrying value EUR 31.8m after a EUR 0.3m impairment, average acquisition cost EUR 75,259/BTC; 200 BTC held long‑term, 227.1 BTC flexible.
    • HVAC / EMPUR integration and restructuring: HVAC revenue up to EUR 36.2m (+11.3% due to EMPUR consolidation) but EBITDA worsened to EUR ‑6.4m; restructuring charges (~EUR 1.2m), personnel and advisory costs drove short‑term losses while a three‑tier sales model and portfolio optimisation were implemented.
    • 2026 guidance and outlook: Management expects Group revenue EUR 55–60m and Group EBITDA EUR 6–8m (~12% margin), signaling a planned return to operational profitability supported by full Langendorf commissioning, ICT stability, and HVAC restructuring.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at 3U HOLDING is on 31.03.2026.


    3U HOLDING

    -0,96 %
    -5,58 %
    -8,97 %
    -4,25 %
    -33,31 %
    -80,78 %
    -67,47 %
    +73,98 %
    -82,75 %
    ISIN:DE0005167902WKN:516790





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    3U HOLDING AG: FY2025 Results & Strategic Shift Toward Profitability FY2025 marked a year of strategic transition, with heavy investment, portfolio reshaping and a sharpened focus on renewable energy, digital assets and HVAC efficiency.
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