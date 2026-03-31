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    SoftwareOne Achieves Major Growth in Transformational Year

    In 2025, SoftwareOne combined strong revenue growth, rising profitability and successful integration efforts to lay the foundation for an even stronger 2026.

    SoftwareOne Achieves Major Growth in Transformational Year
    Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
    • SoftwareOne achieved 22.5% revenue growth in 2025, reaching CHF 1,243.4 million, with a focus on profitability improvement and synergies
    • The company delivered a reported EBITDA of CHF 207.6 million with a margin of 16.7%, and adjusted EBITDA of CHF 277.0 million with a margin of 22.2%, reflecting cost control and synergy benefits
    • Full-year 2025 like-for-like revenue grew by 1.4% at constant currency, surpassing guidance, with a positive outlook for mid-single-digit growth and EBITDA margin above 23% in 2026
    • Integration of Crayon is progressing as planned, with CHF 64 million of synergies realized by mid-March 2026 and a target of CHF 100 million by year-end 2026
    • The company faced and refuted allegations related to overdue trade receivables, confirming the accuracy of its financial statements through internal and external reviews
    • For 2026, SoftwareOne expects continued growth with a focus on cloud, AI, and multi-vendor expansion, aiming for a 30-50% dividend payout ratio of adjusted profit and CHF 100 million in synergies.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at SoftwareONE Holding is on 31.03.2026.


    SoftwareONE Holding

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    ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ





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    SoftwareOne Achieves Major Growth in Transformational Year In 2025, SoftwareOne combined strong revenue growth, rising profitability and successful integration efforts to lay the foundation for an even stronger 2026.
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