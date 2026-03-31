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    Delignit AG: Stable Revenue, Boosted Profitability & 8¢ Dividend in 2025

    In 2025, Delignit AG delivered resilient performance, boosting profitability, strengthening its balance sheet and setting cautious yet confident targets for 2026.

    Delignit AG: Stable Revenue, Boosted Profitability & 8¢ Dividend in 2025
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Delignit AG stabilized its revenue at €64.5 million in 2025 despite a challenging market environment.
    • The company's EBITDA increased by over 36% to €5.2 million, with an EBITDA margin rising to 8.0%.
    • Revenue in the Technological Applications segment grew significantly from €7.1 million to €9.2 million, supporting revenue diversification.
    • The company's equity ratio reached a record high of 78.8%, and cash and cash equivalents amounted to €11.1 million as of December 31, 2025.
    • Delignit plans to increase its dividend to €0.08 per share for 2025, reflecting its stable financial position.
    • For 2026, Delignit expects moderate revenue growth to approximately €66 million with an EBITDA margin of 7-8%, assuming stable macroeconomic conditions.

    The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at Delignit is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,4300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.


    Delignit

    0,00 %
    +5,17 %
    -0,81 %
    +6,09 %
    0,00 %
    -59,08 %
    -68,14 %
    -29,98 %
    -75,60 %
    ISIN:DE000A0MZ4B0WKN:A0MZ4B





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    Delignit AG: Stable Revenue, Boosted Profitability & 8¢ Dividend in 2025 In 2025, Delignit AG delivered resilient performance, boosting profitability, strengthening its balance sheet and setting cautious yet confident targets for 2026.
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