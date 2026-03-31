Energiekontor AG: Strong 2025 Earnings Boost Growth Momentum
Energiekontor powers ahead in 2025: rising revenues, strong profits, expanding wind capacity and a doubled dividend set the stage for further growth in 2026.
Foto: Energiekontor AG
- Energiekontor achieved solid group earnings in 2025, with Group EBT at the upper end of the forecast and a net profit of €41 million
- Revenue increased significantly to €167.9 million in 2025, driven by higher project development activities and project sales
- The company sold seven wind projects with a total capacity of around 209 MW and has a project pipeline of approximately 12.2 GW, including US rights
- The Group’s own renewable portfolio grew to about 448 MW, with electricity production of around 617 GWh, despite a below-average wind year
- The dividend proposal was doubled to €1.00 per share, reflecting confidence in future earnings and shareholder participation
- For 2026, Energiekontor expects Group EBT between €40 million and €60 million, with potential for further growth as regulatory and project planning certainty improves
The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 35,48EUR and was up +0,85 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,08EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,13 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.344,11PKT (+0,32 %).
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