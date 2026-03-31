Dermapharm Holding Se Reports Revenue Dip but Boosts EBITDA & Margin
Dermapharm navigated a challenging 2025 with mixed results, as strong branded drugs offset setbacks in parallel imports and set the stage for renewed growth in 2026.
Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
- In 2025, Dermapharm's revenue decreased by 1.3% to EUR 1,165 million due to portfolio adjustments in the "Parallel import business" segment
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.9% to EUR 324.8 million, with an improved margin of 27.9%
- The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a 5.2% revenue growth to EUR 617.2 million, driven by strong performance in existing brands and new acquisitions
- The "Other healthcare products" segment's revenue remained stable at EUR 352.2 million, but adjusted EBITDA declined slightly to EUR 53.4 million
- The "Parallel import business" segment experienced an 18.9% revenue decline to EUR 195.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA turning negative at -EUR 3.8 million
- For 2026, Dermapharm projects revenue between EUR 1,182–1,218 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 331–341 million, expecting growth in core segments despite some headwinds
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Dermapharm Holding is on 31.03.2026.
The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 43,48EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,53EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.344,11PKT (+0,32 %).
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