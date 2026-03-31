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    Masterflex 2025 Annual Report: Record Results & Growth Momentum

    Masterflex enters 2025 stronger than ever, delivering record earnings, a healthier balance sheet, and a confident outlook for growth and shareholder returns.

    Masterflex 2025 Annual Report: Record Results & Growth Momentum
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Masterflex's revenue increased to EUR 102.6 million in 2025, a 4.6% rise from the previous year
    • Record operating EBITDA of EUR 19.5 million, up 7.4%, and operating EBIT of EUR 14.0 million, up 9.8%
    • The company's equity ratio improved to 73.3%, and net debt was reduced to EUR 2.7 million from EUR 9.0 million
    • The order backlog remained stable at EUR 19.8 million as of December 31, 2025
    • A dividend increase to EUR 0.30 per share is planned for 2025, up from EUR 0.27
    • For 2026, revenue is forecasted between EUR 103 million and EUR 108 million, with EBIT expected between EUR 13 million and EUR 16 million

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Masterflex is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 13,350EUR and was up +0,56 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.


    Masterflex

    0,00 %
    +0,76 %
    -2,21 %
    -5,67 %
    +27,88 %
    +19,82 %
    +106,20 %
    +134,61 %
    -61,78 %
    ISIN:DE0005492938WKN:549293





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    Masterflex 2025 Annual Report: Record Results & Growth Momentum Masterflex enters 2025 stronger than ever, delivering record earnings, a healthier balance sheet, and a confident outlook for growth and shareholder returns.
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